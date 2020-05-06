NRG Radio Commercial Director Denis Ndavi In Trouble Again With Son’s Mother Naisenya Kimani As Child Support Arrears Reach Sh1 Million

NRG Radio commercial director Denis Ndavi is on the spot, again over delayed child support payments.

In a tweet shared by the mother of his child, food blogger Naisenya Kimani, Ndavi owes her over Sh800,000 in child support.

Court documents as shared by Naisenya show that the NRG Radio human resource manager was ordered to withhold their employee’s salary and instead use it to pay for the child’s upkeep.

The court order was issued on January 10, 2020.

Again, a court document dated February 14 summons Ndavi’s boss, Kevin Mulei for not carrying out the order of withholding pay as ordered.

Mulei was supposed to appear before the children’s court on March 3.

These court orders, Naisenya says are yet to be complied with.

The food enthusiast says she is owed more than the aforementioned amount of money.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu, Naisenya said Ndavi owes her Sh1,095,150. He has defaulted on payments for years, she told this writer.

For example, she stated, the last time she received Sh40,000 for child upkeep was in June 2019.

“I received Sh40,000 from Kevin Mulei in April last year, and then in May and June,” she said.

Since then, the businesswoman divulged to this desk, she is yet to receive any funds from her child’s father.

Rubbishing social media claims that she is only after him for his money, Naisenya told us that she is not aware how much he makes and just wants help raising their son.

“I am not a golddigger, I own my own business… I do not know how much he makes but the court determined how much he should pay every month,” she opined.

Naisenya also indicated that Ndavi has never helped settle their son’s hospital bills and only visits him when forced to.

“When my son was 0 to 2 years old, his father never came to see him. When he was hospitalized, he did not help buy medication,” she added.

Asked why she moved to court 5 years ago, she told us that she was tired of fighting with Ndavi in person.

“It was disruptive,” she said.

Asked how the monies have reached such insane amounts, the food blogger said Ndavi “sends some Sh8,000 here, some Sh16,000 there only when he wants to.”

Last year in April, Ndavi and Naisenya were embroiled in yet another Twitter feud over the same issue.

It all started with a tweet that read, “NRG Radio Why are you refusing to pay Denis Ndavi? His child support is late.”

Then came screenshots of their private WhatsApp conversation. Ndavi then asked his son’s mother to refrain from putting on blast their issues on social media.

Why? Well, he explained, it would hurt his image and his ability to get work would also suffer.

Then, she indicated, he owed more than Sh700,000 which he was supposed to pay over 6 years.

The Naisenya Foods founder later took down the tweets after she apparently received what was owed.

At the time of publishing this story, Ndavi was yet to respond to our messages.

