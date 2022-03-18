National Police Service Speaks After Viral Video of Motorist Punching Traffic Cop

The National Police Service (NPS) has condemned an incident where a motorist was captured on camera assaulting a traffic officer.

In the short video that surfaced online on Thursday night, the motorist, whose identity is yet to be revealed, is seen attacking the cop who was responding to an accident in Nairobi.

The driver was reportedly driving a BMW vehicle bearing registration number KCL 978A that had knocked down a Boda Boda rider.

The officer identified as Mark Muriira had attempted to handle the matter when the motorist attacked him with blows.

The officer was rescued by Boda Boda operators who witnessed the incident. The perpetrator, alleged to have been drunk, was whisked away by a team of officers who responded to the commotion.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, in a statement on Friday afternoon, said the suspect is in custody pending arraignment in court.

“NPS wishes to condemn this ugly incident which displayed open disrespect to an officer of the law who was actively engaged on his official duties.

“With the aid of members of the public and other police officers who were driving past, the suspect was apprehended and he is being processed to answer to appropriate charges,” the statement reads in part.

The police boss warned that Section 103 of the National Police Service Act No. 11A of 2011 provides for harsh punishment against any act of aggression towards a police officer on official duty.

“This includes a fine of 1 million shillings and imprisonment to a period of ten years,” he said.

He added: “Our sincere gratitude to the members of the public who came to the aid of our officer. We urge the public to cooperate with the police in their duty of keeping our communities safe.”

