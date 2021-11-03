November Mid-term Break Also Applies to Primary Schools – Ministry Clarifies

The midterm break announced on Tuesday also applies to Primary schools, Ministry of Education has clarified.

In a memo released on Wednesday to all Regional and County Directors of Education, the Ministry noted that the half-term break applied to all secondary and primary schools.

“Reference is made to the Ministry of Education circular Ref. No MOE/HQS/3/13/3(67) and dated 1 November, 2021… The mid-term break applies to all secondary and primary schools,” reads the memo issued by Education PS Julius Jwan.

In a circular issued by PS Jwan yesterday, the break will commence on November 19 to 23.

“As you are aware, the Ministry of Education issued school term dates vide Circular Ref No MOE/CONF/G5 dated 3rd December 2020. It has been decided that the half-term break will commence on Friday, 19th November, 2021. The students will report back on Tuesday 23rd November, 2021,” read the circular in part.

Initially, the break was presumed to apply to secondary schools following a wave of student unrest.

Over the weekend, for instance, a dormitory at Buruburu Girls’ Secondary School in Nairobi caught fire leaving 59 girls hospitalised.

Other schools where students have torched dormitories or destroyed property include Chavakali Boys’ Secondary School, Thome Boys’, Ofafa Jericho High School, and Kibirigwi Girls’ High School among others.

