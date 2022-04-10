Notorious Scammer Bob Nyongesa who Poses as White Woman Arrested

DCI sleuths have arrested notorious scammer, Bob Nyongesa who poses as a white woman Ryan Britney to defraud Kenyans.

Nyongesa is said to have obtained Sh150,000 fraudulently from a man who was selling his car online through a popular site.

In a series of tweets, the DCI said Nyongesa, disguised as Ryan Britney, purportedly living in Narok, had called the vehicle owner Ali, posing as a prospective buyer.

He reportedly expressed his willingness to buy the motor vehicle, a sleek Mercedes Benz at Sh1.4 Million and even asked for more photos of the vehicle posted on http://Jiji.co.ke before the deal is sealed.

“Convinced that the prospective client was a serious buyer, Ali sent him more photos including the interior and other parts of the machine,” the DCI detailed.

Things took a left turn when Nyongesa posing as Ryan Britney contacted the vehicle owner and told him that while on the way to Nairobi from Narok, her vehicle had hit several cows and goats belonging to Masai herdsmen, and the machete-wielding herdsmen were on the verge of lynching her.

He thus asked for Sh150,000 to compensate the herders pledging that the money would be refunded once he gets to the city and accesses the bank.

It was then that Nyongesa went missing and efforts to trace him proved futile.

“Efforts to reach her henceforth became futile, as all calls to her phone number went unanswered. Ali was shocked to learn yesterday that he had dealt with one Bob Nyongesa, a fraudster with previous run-ins with the law, whose criminal record stinks to high heaven,” the DCI added.

Nyongesa was arrested in Ongata Rongai by detectives based at DCI Langata and several SIM cards, Laptops and Mobile phones forming part of his tools of trade were recovered.

He is currently held at Lang’ata Police station and will be arraigned in court tomorrow, Monday.

