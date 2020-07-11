in SPORTS

Notice For Gor Mahia Elections To Be Conducted Online Given

Gor Mahia Players Celebrate. [Courtesy]

A notice for the much awaited Gor Mahia elections slated for August 8, 2020 was issued on July 8, 2020.

The elections will for the first time be conducted virtually as the government ban on mass gatherings over Coronavirus pandemic is still in place.

Only four positions will be contested namely; chairman, vice chairman, secretary general and treasurer.

The incumbent chairman Ambrose Rachier will be defending his seat for the first time since the club was registered under the Sports Act 2013 and so far has no challenger.

The stiffest competition so far is in the treasurer’s post where three aspirants have declared intentions to vie.

Donfina Odhiambo and Chrispine Okoth are seen as the fron runners for the seat, while former Organising Secretary Judith Nyangi also insists she must vie despite not qualifying.

A minimum requirement of a degree is needed for one to challenge for any of the four posts. Nyangi only have Diploma qualification.

Voters roll was closed on Monday with just over 500 members making the cut to take part in the elections.

The elections will be conducted under a new constitution, which was passed last year in June.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

