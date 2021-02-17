Nothing Beats The Feeling Of Being Home-Akombe Says After 3 Years Of Self Exile

Former IEBC Commissioner Roselyne Akombe has finally returned home after three years of self-exile.

Taking to Twitter, Akombe expressed gratitude for having been back home and thanked those who made it possible.

“Nothing beats the feeling of being home #Kenya, where my umbilical cord remains. Thanks a million to all who made it possible. I owe you a lot!” she wrote.

Nothing beats the feeling of being home #Kenya, where my umbilical cord remains. Thanks a million to all who made it possible. I owe you a lot! pic.twitter.com/J1JBcWpon6 — Dr. Roselyn Akombe (@DrRoselynAkombe) February 16, 2021

Read: “Do Not Attempt To Rewrite History,” Ezra Chiloba Fires Warning To Akombe Over Msando Murder Claims

Following the chaotic 2017 election that resulted in a nullification of the presidential election, the then IEBC commissioner Roselyne Akombe flee the country claiming she feared for her own life.

The Presidential elections were nullified because of illegalities and irregularities prompting a repeat as ordered by the Supreme Court.

There were also speculations of a troubled IEBC with reports indicating that the officials had been aligned according to their political affiliations.

The tension and heat got hold of Akombe who dramatically fled the country for the United States (US) and consequently submitted her resignation. She claimed that the institution was filled with massive corruption that would hinder the delivery of credible repeat elections. Read Also: I Am Ready To Testify In Msando Murder Case, Former IEBC Commissioner Akombe Now Says Although Akombe has never openly revealed why she fled the country she has claimed on several occasions that she had been intimidated and ideally told the BBC that her brother had received death threats in regards to her position in the institution. “I have never felt the kind of fear that I felt in my own country,” she stated during an interview. She further insisted that the death threats were anonymous mostly from political actors and protesters. There have been inconsistencies in the police version of events leading to the macabre murder hence the unresolved murder three years on. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu