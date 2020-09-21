Here Are Some Notable Features Of Oppo’s New Reno4 Smartphone And Watch

Oppo officially launched two products, the Oppo Reno4 and Oppo Smartwatch in Kenya today. In a virtual event hosted by Shaffie Weru, Oppo officially unveiled their Smartwatch and Oppo Reno4 smartphone.

The smartphone is said to push the boundaries with a slim industrial design and stunning back case. Dubbed the Reno Glow, the Android 10 phone features a 6.4″ AMOLED 1080 by 2400 pixels design with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 83.5% screen to body ratio. The phone screen features a TUV Low Blue Light to make it easier on your eyes.

The slim 7.7 mm phone is light with a weight of 165g and features a cut out on the top left to accommodate dual selfies with the added function of unlocking the phone.

Oppo Reno4 is a dual sim phone with two slots for nano-sim cards and a MicroSD card. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip processor. The phone has a memory of 8GB RAM and 128G and can be air-controlled.

Oppo Reno4’s back-facing camera features a 3+1 quad-camera matrix which is a 4 camera set up with 48 Megapixels on the main camera, 2 Megapixels on the main Camera, 8 Megapixels Ultra Wide Angle Camera and 2 Megapixels Mono camera.

The front camera features 32 Megapixels.

One unique feature that has been added to the cameras is the AI (Artificial Intelligence) Colour Portrait for both photos and videos. This means that you can take a photo and the camera will use its intelligence to make the background black and white, giving more prominence and a burst of colour to the subject. Other camera effects and features include night flare portrait, ultra-steady mode for video and 960fps smart slow motion.

It comes in two colours, the Galactic Blue with options of matte and shiny finish; and the Space black.

The phone is scheduled to update Android 11 and ColorOS 11 when they become available.

The phone is available in OPPO’s retail stores and online for Sh39,999.

OPPO Smartwatch

The watch comes in two sizes; 46 mm and 41mm. The 3ATM water-resistant watch features a 1.6″ AMOLED screen with 301 PPI.

The Smartwatch runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 chip and an Apollo3 chip processor with a 1GB of RAM and 8GB storage.

The smart watch’s straps are made of flouro-rubber which can easily be detached with buttons, continuous heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS surrounded by a metal frame although the back frame is plastic . The watch has two buttons on the right side, one with a green accent that works as a fitness shortcut while the other is programmable.

The watch runs on the Google’s Wear OS and ColorOS with a neatly designed app menu.

The phone is packed with interesting fitness features including five-minute workouts, fitness run, swimming, Sleep tracking and step counter which can be viewed on the screen or heard with the smartwatch speaker.

The OPPO Watch is available in retail stores and online for Sh23,999.

