I Was not Wired for Polygamy, Tanasha on Dumping Diamond Platnumz

Musician Tanasha Donna now says she dumped Bongo star Diamond Platnumz because he was Muslim and open to polygamy.

Tanasha and Diamond dated for almost one year and share a son, Naseeb Abdul Junior. When their love was still in the honeymoon stage, Tanasha converted from Christianity to Islam with the hopes that the two would get married.

For instance, Diamond had on constant occasions said he would only marry a Muslim woman as per his customs and had scheduled a February 14 wedding.

According to Tanasha, the Waah hitmaker is a polygamist hence she could not keep up with his endeavors.

Read: Tanasha, Diamond Unveil Son’s Face During Lavish 40 Days Party (Photos)

“I understand polygamy & all but Allah knows I was not wired for that. It’s me alone or lose me,” she wrote on Twitter.

I’m a muslim woman. Not the perfect muslim… Far from it, 🥺 but I try to be the best version of myself possible. I believe my growth to being a better muslim will come during the next chapters of my life. For now I am exactly where God planned for me to be. — Tanasha Donna (@TanashaDonna) March 13, 2022

In 2020, barely five months after breaking up with Tanasha, Diamond confirmed he had moved on and was dating someone new.

Through an interacting social gathering, the Baba Lao hitmaker made the revelations that he was not single and was seeing someone with whom he plans to settle down with.

He further intimated that he had turned 30 years hence was focusing on settling down as he no longer had time for dating.

Read Also: Diamond Platnumz Moves On, Confirms He Is Not Single Months After Breakup With Tanasha

“I am not single. There’s a woman in my life that I intend to marry and settle down with. I am turning 31 years this month and I am not interested in the dating games, I want to marry,” Diamond said.

Diamond has dated former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu before it ended dramatically. He later dated Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan with whom they share two children before cheating on her with Tanzania beauty queen Hamisa Mobetto and siring a son.

Tanasha was expected to exchange nuptials with Diamond but barely a year into the relationship she got pregnant for him. Their relationship was not all rosy as the two faced cheating allegations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...