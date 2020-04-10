Not Wearing A Face Mask In Public Or Private Cars To Attract Sh20,000 Fine Or Jail Term – CS Kagwe

Kenyans found not wearing face masks while using public or private means of transport will be fined Sh20,000 or a jail sentence not exceeding 6 months, or both.

“Users of public or private transport and public transport operators shall wear a proper mask that must cover the person’s mouth and nose,” the notice reads.

Police have also been allowed to impound your car until a time when you will be arraigned in a court of law and/or for the duration of the restriction period.

The “restriction period” has been defined as the period specified by the Cabinet Secretary in the order declaring an area to be an infected area.

This then means infected areas are; Nairobi metropolis, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

President Uhuru Kenyatta stopped movement in and out of the aforementioned areas for a period of 21 days.

He exempted the transportation of essential commodities such as food, medical supplies and cargo as defined in the rules.

In a Gazette Notice dated April 6, those who do not maintain at least a metre between themselves and others while in public will also get in trouble with the authorities.

“Every person who is in a public place during the restriction period (21 Days lockdown in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi Counties), shall maintain a physical distance of no less than one metre from the next person; and use a proper face mask that must cover the person’s mouth and nose. A person who contravenes these sub-rules commits an offence,” the notice reads on.

Further, business owners will be required to provide soap and water, an alcohol-based sanitizer at the entrance of their premises at all times or risk a jail term or Sh20,000 fine.

They will also have to “put in place measures to ensure that physical distance of no less than one metre is maintained between persons accessing or within their premises or business location.”

The CS has also banned all sorts of gatherings including vigils. Burials will also be attended by not more than 15 people,

Bodies of COVID-19 victims will be interred or cremated within 48 hours from the time of death.

All passenger rail services, bus services, matatu services, taxicab services and e-hailing services vehicles shall not carry more than 50 per cent of their licensed capacity.

Motorcycles will henceforth be allowed to carry only one passenger or goods and bicycles can only have the rider.

The notice also dictates that private vehicles shall not carry more than 50 per cent of the licensed capacity.

Kenya has so far confirmed 184 cases of coronavirus, 12 recoveries and 7 fatalities.

