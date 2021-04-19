in NEWS, SPORTS

Not So Special? Tottenham Sack Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho [Photo/Courtesy]

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham after just 17 months in charge.

The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager in November 2019 and guided the club to sixth in the Premier League last season.

They are currently seventh, having picked up two points from their past three league games, and were knocked out of the Europa League in March.

Spurs face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

