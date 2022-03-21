It was not a Kidnapping, Police Respond to Video of Lady Screaming in Speeding Probox

Over the weekend, a viral video capturing a lady helplessly screaming inside a speeding Probox registration number KBJ 835Z along Thika road caught the attention of netizens.

In the video shared on social media, the unidentified lady was reportedly picked from Kenyatta University (KU) and bundled into a Probox before it started speeding off.

Efforts to stop the car were futile as the driver sped off igniting suspicions of a possible kidnapping. Netizens quickly called on the DCI and the National Police to trace the car and unmask what had gone down.

“Attention DCI, Kenya Police As received, Nobody is sure whether it was kidnapping or not, hii gari with registration number KBJ 835Z, has just picked up a lady pale KU and drove off. It doesn’t look good juu the lady is screaming and the car is speeding. The driver realized someone is recording them, akatoka highway akaingia service lane… ,” the post read on social media.

Following the public uproar, the police have been forced to respond to the situation stating that it was not a kidnapping incident.

According to police spokesperson Bruno Shioso who spoke to a local publication, the incident came about following a disagreement between lovers.

Apparently, a man and his girlfriend who had been enjoying quality time together that evening differed after the lady refused to accompany the man.

“Yes, it happened. But not a kidnapping situation as thought from the clip. It was a boyfriend-girlfriend situation disagreement after a day out. She’s a student at KU and had a scuffle with her boyfriend who wanted her to accompany him for the evening.” Shioso told Kenyans.

Notably, the couple has reportedly reconciled and decided to put their differences aside. However, the police spokesperson reiterated that appropriate action would be taken against the boyfriend for his reckless acts on the road.

