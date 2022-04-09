Not All Kenyans Need to Register SIM Card Afresh – CA

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) now says not all Kenyans need to register their sim cards afresh ahead of the April 15 deadline.

This is a u-turn as previously communicated where all Kenyans were asked to visit their mobile service providers for fresh registration for their details to be updated.

In new developments, CA Director General Ezra Chiloba says if one’s details were fully captured, they do not need fresh registration. Ideally, one can check their status by dialing *106#.

“And so if you are duly registered, then you do not need to go to your operator and service provider to get re-registered,” Chiloba said.

NEWS IN: Communications Authority (CA) now says not all Kenyans need to register SIM cards afresh. CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba has clarified that only unregistered lines are to be listed. One can check their status by dialing *106# pic.twitter.com/csDkOEQ6yI — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) April 9, 2022

As of yesterday, long queues were witnessed in different parts of the country with netizens scrambling to beat the registration deadline.

CA warned Kenyans that if their SIM cards are not registered by the end of April, they will lose their lines and telecoms services will be halted.

According to CA’s Telecom Compliance, Licensing and Standards Director Julius Lenaseiyan, the agency is enforcing the rules after a large number of unregistered SIM cards were sold to people in the country by unlicensed operators and agents.

Records from the CA show that the majority of unregistered cards have been discovered among the elderly who purchased their mobile phones before 2015 when the rule was ineffectual.

The new restrictions are also designed to reduce fraudulent SIM card use and keep subscriber information databases up to date.

Telecommunications companies have been asked to thoroughly verify identifying documents given by users with the Integrated Population Registration System during the registration process (IPRS).

Situation in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County as residents line up to have their sim card registration updated. pic.twitter.com/odC84sPAYT — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) April 8, 2022

