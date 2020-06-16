Norwich Player Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Last Week Has Recovered

A Norwich FC player who tested positive for the Coronavirus last week has returned negative, the club’s sporting director Stuart Webber has said.

The unidentified player was one of two positive tests following 1200 tests across the Premier League.

Norwich conducted a private test on the player which returned negative.

The player played last Friday’s friendly game against Tottenham which they won 2-1.

He is now undertaking a seven-day period of self-isolation, which rules him out of Norwich’s Premier League game against Southampton this Friday.

“Luckily the player in question is completely fine, 100 per cent, there’s nothing wrong with him,” said Webber.

“He’s actually done an independent test with our doctor which has come back negative, which is confusing, so now he’s got to have a third test to see if that comes back negative and to check if he’s got antibodies which could prove that he has had it in the past but doesn’t have it now.

“The main thing is that he’s healthy and the rest of the group are healthy, but it’s a good wake-up call. We’ve done all of these measures and one of us could still get it, that’s quite scary really.”

Norwich beat Tottenham 2-1 on Friday, but players from either club who may have come in contact with the player will not have to self-isolate, as they are not deemed to have been in contact for long enough, according to government advice.

