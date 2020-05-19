Murang’a County’s Northern Collector Tunnel Water Allegedly Directed To President Uhuru’s Northlands City

The controversial Sh6.8 billion Northern Water Collector Tunnel project in Murang’a county kicked off in 2015 and was set for completion in March 2020.

The project, that ODM leader Raila Odinga then referred to as “Tunnel of death” is apparently 89 percent complete.

Mr Odinga, then said that the “one of a kind” project would destroy the environment while turning at least 7 counties into deserts.

“The secrecy surrounding the Northern Collector Tunnel project is by design. Even the Jubilee Government knows it is a bad project. It will turn Murang’a, Garissa, Ukambani and Tana River Delta regions into deserts in five years of implementation,“ Raila said then.

The project is under China Gezhouba Group Company and Athi Water Services Board.

Initially, the 11.8km-long 3.2m-wide water diversion tunnel running from River Maragua to Ndakaini Dam was meant to boost water levels at the Ndakaini Dam while increasing water supply to Nairobi by 140 million litres a day.

But according to a source working with the Chinese company who spoke to activist Boniface Mwangi, the waters are being diverted to ‘Kenya’s number one mega estate, Northlands’.

Raila Odinga has said the government is building a Sh6.8 billion water tunnel in Murang’a County.- October 2016 "I work with the Chinese in the Northern Collector Tunnel and they know the water is being directed to 'Kenya's number one mega estate, Northlands." -Shared via DM pic.twitter.com/iRihpuI8n2 — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 19, 2020

Northlands, as reported by Kahawa Tungu is under construction in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The Sh500 billion mega city is owned by the Kenyatta Family.

The city will be linked to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Nairobi’s central business district.

The plans that were first revealed in 2016 stalled the construction of Konza Tecno city in Ukambani, that was conceived during Kibaki era. The first family’s city is strategically placed near Kenyatta University, Thika Superhighway, Nairobi CBD and JKIA.

They are pushing for an expressway to be built from JKIA through the city to Thika Superhighway. Until the city is completed, Konza city might never see the light of the day.

Well placed sources indicated that Nairobi Metropolitan Services head Major General Badi was appointed to see that such plans are expedited, before President Kenyatta’s term expires.

The city is set to host 250,000 people with 3,570 acres set aside for residential housing including low density residential (3,134 acres), high density residential (306 acres) and medium density residential (130 acres).

According to the city’s design by Triad Architects, the Northlands city will have two interchanges, one linking it to Eastern Bypass near Thika Superhighway and another 300 metres away linking it to the Greater Eastern Bypass. The city will get another link road and an additional interchange connection to the populous Githurai area.

It is reported that Deputy President Dr William Ruto, who had land in Ruai, was a casualty, after his land was taken by the national government over claims that he grabbed it. He intended to develop a similar city, that would have rivaled the Kenyatta’s.

