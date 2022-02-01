New North Eastern Regional Police Commanders Named in Latest Reshuffle

The latest reshuffle in the Police Service has seen the North Eastern region get new police commanders.

In the changes announced by the police headquarters, the North Eastern Regional Police commander is now George Seda. Seda served as Mandera County Police Boss.

The new commander for Mandera county is S Tanui while Eastern police boss Ronald Opili was recalled to police headquarters, Vigilance House.

According to relevant authorities, the new changes will help streamline operations including terrorism, cattle rustling and inter-clan clashes that have been a threat in recent days.

Earlier in the week, European Nations issued terror alerts for their citizens in Kenya.

Notably, last month, the government announced George Natembeya’s replacement after his resignation as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner.

Changes announced by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho saw Makueni County Commissioner Mohamed Amin take over from Natembeya. Nairobi also got a new RC, William Kangethe Thuku.

Thuku was previously been named the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Correctional Services.

Also affected was Eastern RC Isaiah Nakoru who was moved to Western in the same capacity. Narok County Commissioner Evans Achoki was named as his replacement on a promotional basis.

At the same time, Western’s RC Esther Maina was moved to Central in the same capacity while Nairobi’s James Kianda was transferred to North Eastern to replace Nicodemus Ndalana who was recalled to Harambee House. Also recalled to Harambee House is Central RC Wilfred Nyagwanga. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

