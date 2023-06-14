Noordin Haji Sworn in as NIS Director General

Immediate former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has been sworn in as the new Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Haji took his oath of office on Wednesday morning at a ceremony presided by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

He succeeds Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru who held the position for over eight years.

more follows

