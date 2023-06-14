Noordin Haji Sworn in as NIS Director General

Immediate former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has been sworn in as the new Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Haji took his oath of office on Wednesday morning at a ceremony presided by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

He succeeds Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru who held the position for over eight years.

On Tuesday, Parliament’s Defence and Foreign Relations Committee approved the nomination of Haji.

The committee led by Belgut MP Nelson Koech noted that the DPP was a person of integrity.

The lawmakers also dismissed petitions that questioned Haji’s integrity throughout his time serving as DPP.

“Many people at the NIS find Mr Noordin Haji as a natural fit because he has worked there. They have had a Director General brought in from the police or other security agencies. Now they have one of their own,” said Koech.

Minority whip Junet Mohamed, “The nominated officer is a distinguished officer who has served in the service well… this is an institution that must be headed by a person with experience, knowledge and temerity required for the job and no one fits better than Haji.”

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi on his part urged the new spymaster to prioritize the security of the country.

“I want the incoming DG to live true to the oath he will be taking… This House appropriates colossal amounts of money to the NIS for the sole purpose of capacitating the institution to execute its mandate,” said the Ugunja MP.

