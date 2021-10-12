Non-residents of Laikipia Asked to Leave Over Ongoing Insecurity

The government has ordered all non-residents within Laikipia County’s security operation area to leave.

In a statement, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said that this was due to ongoing insecurity within the area.

“The government notes with grave concern that despite its efforts to enforce peace and stability in Laikipia, hardcore bandits continue to take advantage of the prevailing drought situation in the neighbouring counties to commit criminal incursions,” said CS Matiang’i.

As a result, the CS directed that additional special forces be deployed in the area to flush out the bandits.

He also directed that an immediate enhancement of the ongoing security operation be undertaken to include a heightened crack operation.

Further, the CS has put together a special command team to monitor and continuously review the situation.

“Despite the enhanced presence of security teams, criminals are still trying to challenge the government’s resolve to restore normalcy and economic livelihoods of the residents of Laikipia,” he added.

On Monday, National Police Service spokesperson, Bruno Shiosi, said the prevailing attacks in the area originated from Baringo.

He singled out; Orus, Kwototo, Paka and Akuchatis areas of Tanglubei Division in Tiaty East, Baringo County, as areas from which the attacks emanated.

“The Multi-Agency operation shall continue to promote peace within the region, and shall pursue these criminals beyond the borders of Laikipia County right into their hideouts,” he said.

