Here Are the Nominees for the Eighth Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

Nominees for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) have been revealed.
Announcing the nominees were Nollywood actors, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Daniel Etim-
Effiong during a special live broadcast, which aired on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and
GOtv on Saturday.
Here is a list of the nominees:
Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) powered by Cowbell
Shawn Faqua – Soole
Deyemi Okanlawon – Omo Ghetto (The Saga)
Gideon Okeke – Loving Rona
Broda Shaggi/Samuel Perry – Dwindle
Femi Adebayo – Progressive Tailors Club
Williams Uchemba – Dear Affy
Timini Egbuson – Ponzi
Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) powered by Indomie
Stan Nze – Rattlesnake
Uzee Usman – Voiceless
Gabriel Afolayan – For Maria Ebun Pataki
Efa Iwara – This Lady Called Life
Femi Jacobs – Introducing The Kujus
Eyinna Nwigwe – Dear Affy
Timini Egbuson – Introducing The Kujus
Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) powered by Cowbell
Funke Akindele – Omo Ghetto (The Saga)
Bimbo Ademoye – Breaded Life
Nse Nkpe Etim – Quams Money
Bisola Aiyeola – Dwindle
Nancy Isime – Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards
Sarah Hassan – Just In Time
Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) powered by Supa Komando
Asabe Madaki – Voiceless
Osas Ighodaro – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Meg Otanwa – For Maria Ebun Pataki
Bisola Aiyeola – This Lady Called Life 2
Nancy Isime – Superstar
Genoveva Umeh – A Tune Away
Kehinde Bankole – Dear Affy
Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series) powered by Octa FX
Bucci Franklin – Rattlesnake
Adjete Anang – Gold Coast Lounge
Odunlade Adekola – Jankariwo
Eric Roberts – A Soldier’s Story
Magaji Mijinyawa – Amina
Yemi Blaq – The New Normal
Country Hard – Tope Tedela
Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series) powered by Lush
Bisola Aiyeola – Sugar Rush
Mercy Johnson – The New Normal
Clarion Chukwurah – Amina
Mumbi Maina – La Femme Anjola
Enado Odigie – The New Normal
Omowunmi Dada – Country Hard
Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha – Omo Ghetto (The Saga)
Best Short Film Or Online Video powered by MTN
Something About Zee – Mary Nsikanabasi Uyoh
Fractured – Abimbola Craig
Ounje Ale – Ozor Uche
Koro – Nicholas ‘Big Ghun’ Nartey
Kiitan – Korede Olayinka
Dices – Sandra Tetteh
I Am The Prostitute Mama Described – Taiwo Ogunnimo
NON-PUBLIC VOTING
Best Director (Movie) powered by Sunlight Detergent
La Femme Anjola – Mildred Okwo
Amina – Izu Ojukwu
Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – Ramsey Nouah
Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters
Voiceless – Robert O. Peters
Light In The Dark – Ekene Som Mekwunye
Namaste Wahala – Tiencepay Lawal & Hamisha Daryani Ahuja
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series) powered by Pepsi
Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – Larry Gaaga
Collision Course – Collision Course
Just In Time – Boumeester Lindsay & Kagwe Mungai
Amina –Dabs Agwom
Gold Coast Lounge – Pascal Aka & Raquel
Light In the Dark – Awele Mekwunye & Bizzouch
The White Line – Michael Pulse & Ponti Dikuua
Best Online Social Content Creator powered by Amstel
Multi Personality Disorder – Mr Macaroni
Nollywood Epic Love Story 1 & 2 (Parody) – Tee Kuro
Kayamata – Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori
Mr Funny – Oga Sabinus
Road Rage – Taaooma
Of Line And Layers – Jacqueline Suowari
First Date-Mummy’s Boy – Edem Victor
Affiah-De Ja Vu – Elozonam Ogbolu
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Igbo) powered by Amstel
Nne-Ka – Uche Nnanna Maduka
Uhuruchi (Sunset) – Victor Iyke
Echezona – Victor Onwudiwe and Ugomma Onwe
Udene – Oma Nnadi
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Hausa)
Voiceless – Rogers Ofime
Sarki Goma Zamani Goma – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda
Bana Bakwai – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda
Tsangayar Asali – Abdulkadir Nuhu Aminu
Bayi – Diane Russet and Ayo Newo
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Yoruba)
Jankariwo – Bukunmi Oluwasina
Alasie – David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy
Abeke – Samuel Oniyitan
Balokun – Olamide Akinmolayan
Ijolewa – Olapeju Wahab
Arodan – Wunmi Ajiboye
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili)
Obambo – Freddy Feruzi
Jaramandia – Dennis Humphrey and Bernard Kahindi
Rishai – Omar Hamza Hassan
Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)
The Mystic River – Rogers Ofime
The Smart Money Woman – Arese Ugwu, Isoken Ogiemwonyi, Lala Akindoju & Akintunde Marine Marinho
Rumour Has It Season 3 – Vincent Nwachukwu
Little Black Book – Olawale Adetula
My Name Is A-Zed – Olawale Adetula
Butuku – Mwaka Nakweti
Jenifa’s Diary – Olufunke Akindele
Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series
Movement-Japa – Femi Odugbemi
Riona – James Omokwe
Unmarried – Uche Ikejimba
Dilemma – Uche Ikejimba
Venge – Tosin Igho & Rogba Arimoro
Eve – Winifred Nwokedi
Enakhe – Victor Sanchez Aghahowa
Rishantes – Dimbo Atiya
Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series
The Johnsons – Rogers Ofime
My Flatmates – Bright Okpocha & Solomon Adekunle
My Siblings & I – Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz
Best Makeup
Voiceless – Gift Ameh
Amina – Dagogo Diminas & Gabriel Okorie Gabazzini
Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – Balogun Abiodun
Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Ugochinyere Ihendi
Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – Carina Ojoko
Peregun – Adewunmi Fatai & Ayobami Abolarin
La Femme Anjola – Abiola Popoola
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Amina – Jim Lively & James Nelson
Prophetess – Bayo Adepetun & Biola ‘Lala’ Olayinka
Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – Puffy Tee
For Maria Ebun Pataki – Tom Koroluk
Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Habib Adebayo Olaore
Tinka’s Story – Hassan Mageye
Best Documentary
Road2Blow – Taiwo Adeyemi
Unmasked: Leadership, Trust And The COVID-19 Pandemic In Nigeria – Femi Odugbemi
This Love – Eugene Mbugua
Sunset In Makoko – Allen Onyige
If Objects Could Speak – Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg
Streets Of Lagos: Dear Little People – Lawrence Adejumo
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Amina – Stanley Ibegbu Okechukwu
The Mystic River –Yemi Awoponle
Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – Mathew Yusuf
The White Line – Jaco Strauss
Light In the Dark – Godwin Lawani
Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Mathew Yusuf
Dear Affy – Fei Mustapha
Best Art Director (Movie/TV Series)
The Smart Money Woman – Ediri Okwa
Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – Pat Nebo
The Mystic River – Mayowa Labiran
Amina – Tunji Afolayan
One Lagos Night – Chima Adighije
Day Of Destiny – Chris Udomi
Introducing The Kujus – Adeoye Adetunji
Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Voiceless – Titi Aina Raji
Amina – Millicent T. Jack
The Smart Money Woman – Isoken Ogiemwonyi
Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – Funke Akindele Bello
The Mystic River – Obijie Oru
La Femme Anjola – Yolanda Okereke
Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Yoanna ‘Pepper’ Chikezie
Best Cinematographer
Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – Muhammed Atta Ahmed
Collision Course – James Amuta
Amina – Peter Kreil, Wale Adebayo, Samuel Jonathan & Moruf Fadaro
The Mystic River – Samuel Jonathan & Moruf Fadaro
Nneka The Pretty Serpent – John Njaga Demps
Just In Time – Victoria Ombogo
Superstar – Barnabas Emordi
Best Picture Editor
Voiceless – Rogers Ofime
Just In Time – Dolapo Adeleke
Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – JJC Skillz, Adeyemi Shomade & Valentine Chukwuma
Lockdown – Tester Bassey, Abiodun Okunola and Moses Inwang
Bad Comments – Moses Inwang
For Maria Ebun Pataki – Tunde Apalowo
Collision Course – Tega Salubi
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
La Femme Anjola – Tunde Babalola
This Lady Called Life – Toluwani Obayan & Kayode Kasum
For Maria Ebun Pataki – Tunray Femi & Damilola E. Orimogunje
One Lagos Night – Chigozirim Nwanegbo
Introducing The Kujus – Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia, Biodun Stephen
Amina – Frank Chinedu Uba
Little Black Book – Abosi Ogba, Sally Kenneth Dadzie, Lydia Idakula Sobogun, Olawale Adetula & Belinda Yanga Agedah
Best Movie (Southern Africa)
Hairareb – Dantagos Jimmy-Melani
Black Dollar – David Kazadi
Maria Kristu – Paul.S.Wilo
Veza-The Unfolding – Dumie Manyathela
Best Movie (East Africa)
The Girl In The Yellow Jumper – Morocco Omari
A Grand Little Lie – Denise Kibisu Ngubuini
My Husband’s Wife – Ndagire Mariam
Just In Time – Sarah Hassan and Dolapo Adeleke
Ugonwa Wa Kifo – Raphael Emmanuel
Beautiful Ashes – Ayeny T. Steve
Best Movie (West Africa)
Tainted Canvas – Orwi Manny Ameh
Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters & Joseph Umoibom
Amina – Okey Ogunjiofor
Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – Chris Odeh
Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – Funke Akindele Bello and JJC Skillz
Breaded Life – Biodun Stephen & Tara Ajibulu
Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Chris Odeh
Best Overall Movie powered by Amstel
Amina – Izu Ojukwu & Okey Ogunjiofor
Voiceless – Robert O. Peters & Rogers Ofime
Rattlesnake – Ramsey Nouah & Chris Odeh
Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters
Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – JJC Skillz & Funke Akindele Bello
Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Tosin Igho & Chris Odeh
La Femme Anjola – Mildred Okwo & Rita Dominic
Just In Time – Dolapo Adeleke & Sarah Hassan
Multichoice Talent Factory
Bride Untangled – Abisola Aboaba
Engaito – Daisy Masembe
Nyau – Masuzyo Mwale, Cosmas Ngandwe, Abel Ngoma and Edward Sakala
Rebirth – Brian Ontiri
Oko K3 Akueteh – Christine Boateng and Eric Okyerefo
Other: (to be awarded on awards night)
Trailblazer Award powered by Amstel
Best Dressed Male powered by Amstel
Best Dressed Female powered by Amstel
