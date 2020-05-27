Nominated Senator Victor Prengei Reveals How Irungu Kang’ata Tried To Coerce Him To Sign PG Attendance List After Meeting

Nominated Senator Victor Prengei has revealed that the newly appointed Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata tried to coerce him to sign the attendance list of the Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting held at State House, despite having not attended.

Appearing before the Jubilee Party disciplinary committee, Prengei said that at the time the meeting was called, he was in his rural home where there is no network, and his phone was also off.

He said after getting back to Nairobi, he went to a restaurant with Kajiado Senator Philip Mpayeei, where Mr Kang’ata joined them at around 5pm.

Prengei says that Mpayeei and Kang’ata went aside for a private meeting, and when they came back Kang’ata asked him to sign the attendance list without giving more information.

“We went to a restaurant with my colleague where Mr Kang’ata called my colleague (Mr Mpayeei) asking ‘where are you?’. When he (Kang’ata) came, he called my colleague outside. (After the conversation) he came to me and told me ‘we want you to sign this document’. I told him I support whatever was discussed, but because I didn’t appear at the State House meeting, I won’t be able to sign this letter (document),” said Prengei.

Prengei, who pledged his loyalty to the party, is among five senators who are facing the ax in the Jubilee Party for disloyalty.

Others who could be axed include Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga.

Also absent from the PG meeting was senator Christine Zawadi who told reporters that the party has resolved to forgive her.

This was after she explained her reasons for staying away.

During the PG meeting, majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and majority whip Susan Kihika were bundled out from their respective offices.

Murkomen was replaced by KANU’s Samuel Poghisio while Kihika’s position was filled by her deputy and Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata.

It is said that soon the Kenyatta-led party will be axing rebels in the National Assembly.

The ‘rebel’ senators will know their fate in 14 days.

