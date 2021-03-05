Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga Claims Her Personal Security Has Been Withdrawn

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga claims that her personal security has been withdrawn without any form of explanation.

Taking to Twitter, Omanga castigated the move adding that she is entitled to government protection as a legislator.

She however stated that she is not afraid and remains strong despite all forms of intimidation.

“My personal security has been withdrawn. No explanation given. I frown upon this move & demand that my security—which I’m entitled to as a member of parliament—be reinstated by the state. I’m, however, not worried because my security is God and the people. I remain strong!” She wrote.



This move comes barely a month after Omanga among other Senators were expelled from the Jubilee party.

Earlier in February, the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party expelled Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura, Seneta Mary Yiane, Waqo Naomi Jilo, Millicent Omanga, Prengei Victor, and Iman Dekow.

“The expulsions are with immediate effect and have been communicated to the Senate and the Registrar of Political Parties,” said party secretary-general Raphael Tuju.

Responding to the same, Omanga claimed to have not received the official communication from the party regarding her expulsion.

She however noted that the ouster was a “stark reminder of the desperation of those who’ve held the party hostage”.

The Senators were however reprieved after the Political Parties Tribunal suspended the decision by Jubilee Party to expel its nominated senators.

Tribunal chairperson, Desma Nungo, said the party resolution to eject some members has been suspended until the affected members get a hearing in court.

