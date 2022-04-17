Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura Concedes After ‘Shambolic’ UDA Primaries Claims

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has conceded defeat after alleging rigging in the recent UDA party primaries for the Ruiru parliamentary seat.

In the polls conducted on Thursday, Mwaura trailed Ruiru MP Simon King’ara Ng’ang’a who garnered 4,688 votes. The senator got 2,428 votes.

But Mwaura, in a Facebook post on Sunday, withdrew his complaint, vowing to support the UDA leadership headed by Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August General Election.

He noted that the party ideals were far much greater than self-interests.

“Joining hands with my competitor Simon Ng’ang’a today at Kist county tallying center after he was declared winner of the Ruiru parliamentary seat that I hotly contested for. It’s now time to heal the deep wounds out of the party primaries and thus move forward towards the August general elections,” he said.

“This is to ensure that the party remains united and focused towards our aim of ensuring that H.E Deputy President William Ruto becomes the 5th President our great country. The party and it’s ideals are far much greater than anyone of us. Putting GOD first, we shall win!”

Mwaura had rejected the results of the poll terming the process as shambolic. He urged the UDA leadership to order a repeat exercise.

“We will file a formal complaint to the party because what happened in Ruiru was not an election. It was all shambolic and the evidence we have is very clear. We want UDA to declare the exercise null and void and allow Ruiru people to engage in a free and fair electoral process,” Mwaura said.

Meanwhile, Thika Town Member of Parliament Patrick Wainaina, popularly known as Jungle, has declared that he will vie for the Kiambu governor seat on an independent ticket.

Jungle lost the UDA ticket to the county Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

The MP alleges that the process was marred by irregularities and that the winner was already pre-determined.

“There was voter bribery which was very widespread; election officials elected were instructed by the party to favour one side,” he said.

