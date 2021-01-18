Nominated Senator Beatrice Kwamboka Seeks To Have KQ License Suspended After Being Transferred To Economy Class On Flight To Mombasa

Nominated Senator Beatrice Kwamboka has caused a frenzy on social media following reports that she is seeking to have Kenya Airways (KQ) license suspended after being shifted from Business Class to Economy class on a flight to Mombasa.

The nominated Senator has reportedly moved to court seeking to have KQ stopped from operating in Kenya.

Through her lawyer Danstan Omari, the lawmaker revealed that she booked a flight to Mombasa for the December holidays and was traveling with her two children.

However, she later came to realize that her tickets had been sold to another client without an explanation nor alternative for the same.

Read: Senators Beatrice Kwamboka and Mary Senator Exchange Blows Outside Parliament

She was thus left stranded at JKIA for hours with her children forced to travel without her.

“Regrettably, on December 28 at the time of departure, I was shocked to learn that my ticket had been improperly ‘sold’ to another KQ client without offering me an alternative,” reads court documents as quoted by Star.

Kwamboka wants the court to issue orders stopping KQ from operating in the country, pending the hearing of the case.

“Pending hearing of the petition the court be pleased to issue conservatory orders suspending Kenya Airways license to fly and operate in Kenya,” the court papers further added. Read Also: KQ Spends Ksh78 Million On Nationalisation Strategy and Litigations Last year in July, Kwamboka caused a scene outside parliament after exchanging blows with Mary Seneta. This was after the election of the vice-chair for the health committee was postponed.