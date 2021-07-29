Nokia’s to Release XR20 Smartphone with ‘Life-Proof’ Durability Features

Nokia has announced the release of its first series X smartphone XR20 due on August 24. Nokia’s Brand Licensee HMD Global said the new brand is the most expensive phone in the company’s portfolio. Dubbed as a “life-proof” smartphone, the XR20 reportedly comes with impressive solid specs making it more durable than other mid-range handsets

The company first teased the release of the phone on Twitter, alluding to the company’s efforts to revert to the legendary durability quality exhibited by Nokia’s original smartphones.

The XR20 is the most expensive phone in the company’s updated portfolio costing $550. Powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, it features a 6.67-inch display screen with a 2400×1080 resolution.

Read: Here are the specs of the Nokia 2.4 Smartphone

The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage with a slot for a microSD card. It has a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens at the back, with an 8MP front camera.

The XR20’s screen is built using a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen, which is reportedly stronger and more scratch-resistant than the typical smartphones screens in the market. HMD says the phone’s body can drop up to six feet without a case without breakage and can withstand temperatures as high as 55 degrees Celsius and as low as -20 degrees. This makes it one of the strongest mid-range smartphones in the market.

To prove how tough the phone is, HMD Global enlisted two famous soccer players Roberto Carlos and Lisa Zimouche to kick, punt, and flip the phone across various surfaces and conditions.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu