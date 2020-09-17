Nokia To Fast Track LTE Coverage In Nigeria

Nokia has partnered with Tizeti to supply LTE technology to the over one million subscribers in Nigeria. The Nokia Airscale base station TDD-LTE and Fastmile Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) gateways will be used to deliver Virtual Private Network (VPN) and internet services to the subscribers.

Tizeti is a leading Internet Service Provider in the country and the solution from Nokia will help them deliver robust, high speed internet with the ability to evolve to the much anticipated 5G network once it is rolled out.

Nokia says that Tizeti will use their FWA solution to enhance broadband access and provide efficient services to its customers.Nokia Airscale base stations will also provide high-quality connectivity with a wider coverage and the ability for Tizeti to expand their network in line with customer demand.

Read: Facebook Infrastructure And Connectivity Investments In Africa To Grow Economy By $57 billion

“We are committed to providing the best-in-class network experience to our subscribers. We are confident that Nokia’s proven technology and expertise will help us differentiate our services based on quality. This a crucial project for us as it introduces LTE in our networks and allows us to bring new and innovative services to our subscribers,” said the CEO of Tizeti, Kendall Ananyi.

Eniola Campbell, Head of Customer Business Team for Nokia Nigeria, said, “We are thrilled to work with Tizeti on the initiative to upgrade their network to bring the latest products and services to its subscribers. Nokia Fastmile will help Tizeti to cost-effectively enhance the customer experience. The project will also enable them to delight their subscribers by providing more reliable data services. On the other hand, Tizeti will benefit by adding new revenue streams.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu