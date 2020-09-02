Nokia Promises Tight Device Security Through Regular Software Updates

Nokia phone manufacturer HMD Global has pledged device security through regular software and security updates for Nokia smartphone users.

In a statement, the company said that Nokia smartphones lead in software and security updates against other major Android brands with 94% of the portfolio updated to the latest Android version within a year of release. The company also allows up to two years of free OS upgrades on their devices.

For instance, the company says that the latest version of Android 10 is already available across the majority of the Nokia smartphone range.

“With Nokia smartphones, customers get a pure, secure and up-to-date Android experience, ensuring there is no bloatware for added peace of mind,” the company said.

Research by F-Secure Consulting reviewing flagship smartphones found that pre-loaded applications in handsets with custom Android skins can create flaws and gaps that can be taken advantage of for malicious intent.

In July 2020, HMD Global reaffirmed its commitment to mobile, enterprise and cyber security through the creation of the Centre of Excellence in Tampere, Finland. The research and development hub is exploring new ways of delivering technology such as remote device locking, enterprise mobility management, mobile device software security, secure network communication and black box testing.

“As a company, our belief is that a phone should be built on the basis of security, reliability and dependability from the moment it is devised. Since launching our first Nokia smartphone, we have continued to champion this mindset throughout the portfolio and across price points. With our pure promise for Android smartphones, we give our customers the option to create their own Android journey. Regular operating system updates and up-to-date device security, across the portfolio, translate into smartphones our fans can trust every day,” said Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager East Africa for HMD Global.

