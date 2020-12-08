Nokia Leads Hexa-X 6G Development Project

Several firms including Nokia, LG and Samsung have already expressed interest in the next-generation network, 6G. Although 5G is yet to take root, the companies have already started laying down the groundwork for the development of 6G.

5G deployment started off in China, followed by the Western countries and just a handful of African countries. At least 44 countries have so far been connected by about 100 service providers. In Africa, some areas are yet to get 4G or any connection at all.

Nokia is leading the way in the development of 6G as the overall project leader for Hexa-X, the European Commission’s Flagship Initiative for 6G. The initiative is tasked with carrying out proper research that will drive the overall 6G vision.

Read: Airtel Partners with Nokia To Upgrade Network in Readiness For 5G

The project has a couple of goals including creating 6G use cases and scenarios,development f fundamental 6G technologies and defining a new architecture for an intelligent fabric that integrates key 6G technology enablers.

Comment

The European Commission, through the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and Innovation Program has awarded funding to the Hexa-X project in a significant move that will bring together key industry stakeholders in Europe to lead the why in the advancement of 6G.

The Hexa-X project has a goal to connect the physical, digital and human worlds anchored firmly on a future wireless technology and architectural research.

Nokia is a household name in wireless technology having taken part in the commercialization of every network generation from GSM all the way to 4G and now 5G.

The Hexa-X project initiative has identified six crucial research challenges that need to be addressed before laying the foundation for the 6G Network.

Read Also: Here are the specs of the Nokia 2.4 Smartphone

Connecting Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning technologies need to be a vital and trusted tool to improve 6G efficiency and service, serving humans

Network of Networks

To build a digital ecosystem that will thrive and grow more capable, intelligent and heterogenous ultimately creating a network of networks. To achieve this, s combination of multiple resources is required.

Sustainability

This includes optimizing the energy in the digital infrastructure with a goal of reducing the Global ICT footprint on the environment and delivering effective and sustainable digitization tools for global industry, society and policy makers.

Global Service Coverage

Providing efficient and affordable solutions for global service coverage to connect even the remotest places.

Read Also: Nasa Awards Nokia Contract to Set Up 4G Network on the Moon

Extreme Experience

A focus on delivering extreme bitrates , extremely low latencies, infinite capacity and precision localization as well as sensing.

Trustworthiness

Focusing on the integrity and confidentiality of communications with data security and resilience in operations.

Apart from leading the Hexa-X project, Nokia is also involved in other 6G research initiative including 6Genesis and Horizon Europe Smart Networks and Services.

The Hexa-X project commences on January 1 2021, with a planned duration of 2 and a half year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu