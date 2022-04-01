Nokia G21 with Three-Day Battery Life Now Available in Kenya

HMD Global has announced the release of the Nokia G21 in Kenya. The mid-range phone, which is an addition to the company’s G-Series smartphones, comes in variants of 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 128 GB memory.

Florian Seiche, CEO at HMD Global said the company is focused on making quality mobile technology accessible to everyone.

The Nokia G21 is Android-12 ready so that it can automatically update to the latest version with the latest features. It boasts a three-day battery life and a Super battery saver mode to make it last even longer.

The energy saving mode can be made on specific features that tend to usurp the batter life faster and can be activated at 20 percent instead of Android’s standard 10 percent. The phone also comes with an 18W fast charging battery.

The Nokia G21 comes with a 90Hz refresh rate for improved response to touch, making scrolling and typing more fluid and the photos look smoother. It also comes pre-installed with Spotify and ExpressVPN and allows users to stream Netflix in HD.

The Nokia G21 works in the background with up to three years of monthly security updates. The face unlock also has a mask mode to ensure your data remains safe with or without a face mask.

The phone comes with a 50MP triple lens camera that delivers professional looking photography with detail even in low-light. The front camera features AI to give evening selfies light and clarity.

The Nokia G21 comes with a thinner and more ergonomic all new design that is made from polycarbonate for durability. The clear case which still manages to display the phone’s authentic design is made from recycled and recyclable material.

The phone comes in Nordic Blue (navy) and Dusk (dark taupe) colours. The 4/64 GB costs Sh19,999 while the 4/128 GB costs Sh21,999. They will be available at Safaricom outlets and dealer shops with an option for MKOPA device financing.

