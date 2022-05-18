Nokia Opens Applications for Android 13 Developer Preview Program

Nokia smartphones manufacturer, HMD Global has announced that the Android 13 developer preview programme is now live on the Nokia X20, enabling application developers to sample the next chapter in Android innovation.

The Android 13 developer preview programme empowers developers to create, test and fine tune their apps ahead of the launch of the new operating system in the second half of this year.

“We understand that people want to use their phones for longer and Nokia phones come with hardware durability. A smooth software experience is also important, which is why we want to work closely with the developer community on creating the best possible user experience. Our new line-up of Nokia smartphones offer up to three years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.’

Developers taking part in the programme will be able to collaborate, share ideas and tips with like-minded experts through the community forum. The integrated Feedback app also allows developers to submit issues and reports for further review by HMD Global’s in-house engineering. To enrol, users can register and request the developer builds through the preinstalled MyDevice app.

The programme provides crucial feedback for the development of the next milestone in Android software.

