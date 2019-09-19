Nokia 7.2 And Nokia 6.2 Pre-orders Open In Kenya

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones has opened pre-orders for the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia7.2 for Kenyans.

The Nokia 6.2, is HMD’s first 6 series smartphone to premiere a triple camera and PureDisplay technology.

Nokia 7.2 will be the first Nokia smartphone to combine a triple camera and PureDisplay featuring a 48MP triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics.

The pre-orders will be made through Jumia Mall as from September 17, 2019, according to the phone maker.

“The Nokia 7.2 offers fans advanced tools to express their creativity. Everything from the ZEISS Optics, exclusive ZEISS bokeh modes and powerful AI imaging, to its breath-taking PureDisplay technology, makes the Nokia 7.2 a device that truly stands out. The Nokia 6.2 comes with two exciting firsts: a breath-taking and immersive PureDisplay screen and a powerful AI-powered triple camera,” says Gopher Ogembo the Senior Business Manager for HMD Global.

The Nokia 6.2 comes in Ceramic Black and will be available from Ksh24,000 and the Nokia 7.2 comes in Cyan Green and Charcoal and will be available from Ksh34,000 by end of September

“Each successful pre-order of the Nokia Smartphones comes with a complimentary award winning true wireless earbuds for the Nokia 7.2 and a Nokia backpack for the Nokia 6.2 respectively while stocks last,” says the company in a statement.

