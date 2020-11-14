Nobody is Perfect, CS Magoha Says After PSC Withdrew HR Powers Over Slur

Education CS Prof George Magoha on Friday expressed regret over “idiot” slur.

The CS lashed out at Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka last Friday.

Magoha while speaking in Kitui said that no one is perfect and those assigned duties should carry them out diligently.

“I would like to state without any fear of contradiction that in my life, which is not very young and not very old, I have learnt that nobody is perfect. If anybody has seen a perfect person, you should tell me that person. What drives me is practicing Christianity,” he said.

He added, “But what I want to tell you and those who have seen us elsewhere is that if you have a job to do please ensure that you do it and you do it in a timely manner. Once you have done your best leave the rest to God.”

Yesterday, Public Service Commission (PSC) withdrew the power to manage the human resource functions delegated to the CS.

In his place, the Commission designated the Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education, Belio Kipsang, to be in charge of all human resource matters in the ministry.

In a statement, PSC Chairman Stephen Kirogo noted that the move was aimed at protecting public servants against undignified and unwarranted attacks.

“The move was in exercise of the Commission’s powers and commitment to protect public servants against undignified and unwarranted attacks. The execution of delegated authority is designed to foster public confidence and maintain the integrity and dignity of the public service,” the statement read in part.

Besides the slur, Prof Magoha is also said to have forced teachers and students to collect garbage and clean the school which had been littered with dirt. It later emerged that there is an ongoing construction in the school.

Magoha’s tongue lashing caused those in the education to call for his resignation.

“We are calling the CS to issue an apology immediately, failure to which we are going to seek legal redress because it is unbecoming of a man of his stature to refer to an Education Director as a fool,” Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Uasin Gishu Secretary General Elijah Maiyo said.

