Nobody Could Have Taken Humiliation by Uhuru – DP Ruto

I have been subjected to humiliation by my boss, Deputy President William Ruto said on Thursday.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flagbearer told KTN News that not many people could withstand the kind of treatment President Uhuru Kenyatta has subjected him to over the years.

The DP stated that neither Martha Karua nor Raila Odinga could have taken this kind of treatment.

According to Dr Ruto, they would have taken drastic measures unlike he who is patient.

“I have been a very patient person. The kind of humiliation I have been subjected to by my boss, nobody could have taken it. If it was Raila or Martha Karua, they would have done drastic things already,” he said.

Without divulging the details of what led to their fallout, Dr Ruto said he has been trying not to engage his boss in a war of words.

But the head of state, he asserted, has been pushing him to the corner.

“I have resisted as much as I could to respond to my boss. Many people say I have insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta. In fact, I have asked him directly that there is this story I hear I have insulted you. I asked him, can you produce one clip where I said something about you (Uhuru)? Such a clip is not there because I am a careful person,” he added.

On whether he and the outgoing president have tried to talk things out, the DP said the latter declined to honour an invite from Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit.

“Bishops talked to me, they talked to the president. When they came back to me I told them I want to have a chat with my boss, but he refused. He flatly refused. He denied the bishop a chance for me to have a talk with him. Ask ACK bishop Ole Sapit,” he continued.

In an audio clip leaked last week, the DP revealed that he and Uhuru fell out before the 2017 elections.

In fact, the president was supposed to pick another running mate.

