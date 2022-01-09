Noah Ogweno: Man Trapped In A Rongo Goldmine Rescued Alive After Three Days

A 25-year-old man trapped in a collapsed goldmine in Rongo, Migori County, has been rescued alive.

Noah Ogweno was trapped after the mine collapsed at Kopuodho village in North Kamagambo three days ago.

Rongo Member of Parliament Paul Abuor confirmed on Sunday that Ongweno was rescued after a 72-hour operation.

Ogweno was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

“We give Glory and Honour to God for his mercy over Noah’s life. Our Rescue Team has managed to successfully get him out of the collapsed Goldmine alive and is currently on his way to the hospital,” the legislator wrote on Facebook.

He added: “It has been a tense 72 Hours of operation and prayers that made this happen. Special thanks to the Excavator Operators led by Devine Ochola and other rescuers who worked day and night. I also wish to thank all those who offered us support throughout this operation to save Noah’s life. We truly serve a living God.”



The incident adds to a growing list of related tragedies reported in the Nyanza region in the recent weeks.

Two people died on December 20 after a stone quarry collapsed at Oyuer village in Rachuonyo North, Homa Bay County.

The victims were identified as Tobias Ombija aged 38 and George Otieno Nyadiero, 42.

On December 18, ten miners narrowly escaped death after a gold mine they were in collapsed in Ndira village, Siaya County.

The incident happened two days after another miner was killed in Waringa village.

Efforts are underway to retrieve the body of another miner, Tom Okwach, trapped in Abimbo gold mine 38 days later.

