There Was No Tender Awarded For Digital OB System, Police IT Experts Did It – IG Mutyambai

The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has said that there was no tender awarded for the development of the new digital occurrence book (OB).

Responding to public questions on Twitter, Mutyambai said that the system was developed by ICT experts in the police department.

“Thank you for your concern, please note that this is a security matter and being undertaken by security officers who have expertise in ICT matters,” noted Mutyambai.

Thank you for your concern, please note that this is a security matter and being undertaken by security officers who have expertise in ICT matters. #EngageTheIG https://t.co/7RUhJkJAl9 — Hillary N. Mutyambai (@IG_NPS) August 10, 2020

Mutyambai was responding to a question by former State House director for digital communications Denis Itumbi, who said that he was not satisfied with the answer, but was ‘happy’ that Mutyambai had denied existence of a tender.

“At least he us now on record saying no tender was floated or awarded. It is an internal process. I do not believe that. I will get the suppliers and from there the next questions,” noted Itumbi.

Launching the system early this month, Mutyambai said the digital system is to ensure that all entries made are on permanent record and cannot be edited.

The reports entered in the digital OBs will be subject to monitoring by ward, county and regional commanders as well as the Inspector General and other top commanders.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the use of manual Occurrence Book across the country by was cumbersome and difficult to obtain instant information on the nature of prevailing crimes in different locations in the country.

“This will help officers to manage and address some of the reported issues in real-time. Embrace digital OB which is on the way. We shall also digitise all our administrative procedures and systems,” said Matiang’i.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu