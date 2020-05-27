No Stopping Bayern Munich, Admits Borussia Dortmund Boss Lucien Favre After Loss

Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre admitted it will be “brutally difficult” to stop Bayern Munich retaining their Bundesliga title after Bayern beat Dortmund on Tuesday.

Joshua Kimmich’s wonderful chip from 20 yards just before half-time was the only goal at Signal Iduna Park.

Bayern are seven points clear of their second-placed opponents with six matches to go.

“Seven points in six games – it will be very, very difficult,” said Favre.

Bayern are aiming for their eighth successive Bundesliga title but boss Hansi Flick insisted there is still a lot of work to do.

“I don’t live in the future, the here and now is important,” he said.

“We wanted to win and take a big step forward – we did that. We were focused, decisive and courageous at times. I’m satisfied with my team.”

Kimmich’s goal came after both sides had efforts cleared off the line.

Dortmund brought on England forward Jadon Sancho in the second half, but he could not inspire a fightback from his side.

Robert Lewandowski nearly doubled Bayern’s advantage late on but shot against the post. Minutes later, he and the rest of the Bayern players were celebrating what could prove to be a big three points in the title race.

