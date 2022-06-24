No Sex Outside Marriage At Qatar World Cup

Qatar has banned football players and fans from engaging in sex outside marriage during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

People who break the law risk spending seven years in prison. Traveling fans have also been told that although alcohol is legal in Qatar, it is strictly forbidden to consume it in public and it is also a crime to be drunk in public.

It is the first time the World Cup is being held in the Middle East country. The matches start on November 21 and end on December 18.

