No Reprieve For Gor Mahia As Fifa Hands Them Second Ban

Kenya’s record champions Gor Mahia have been handed a second Fifa transfer ban this year after once again failing to pay a former player his dues.

Fifa has ruled that Gor Mahia cannot register any new players until it has paid just over Ksh 3 million to Ghana’s Owusu Jackson.

On Tuesday, the club signed a new player ahead of Fifa imposing its latest transfer ban on Wednesday.

The previous ban imposed by Fifa ran from February until September, by when one of Kenya’s biggest clubs had settled its dues with two former players and a coach.

This latest ruling came after the 19-time league winners failed to transfer funds to Jackson within 45 days of being expressly ordered to do so by Fifa’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC).

Following Jackson’s request on Tuesday to Fifa to thus issue a sanction, football’s world governing body followed through with action.

“We wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by Fifa as of today,” the organisation informed Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

The ban will be lifted as soon as the club, which took to crowd-funding last year in a bid to assuage its financial crisis, pays Jackson all his dues.

The transfer ban cannot last more than three windows, following which the matter can go back to Fifa’s Disciplinary Committee for further possible sanctions.

Earlier this year, Gor Mahia signed players despite its Fifa transfer ban, stating that the new arrivals would only be registered once their sanction had been lifted.

