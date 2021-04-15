No Punishment for Teacher who Walked 20 Kilometres Daily to Deliver Exams – TSC

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will not punish teacher featured in a local daily for trekking 20 kilometres to deliver KCSE exams to her students.

On Thursday, TSC CEO Nancy Macharia recognized Sosian High School Principal, Magdalene Njoki Kimani for her selflessness.

“We have no intention to punish any teacher who goes beyond the call of duty to help our learners. You may have read in the newspapers about the incredible teacher in Narok County. We celebrate such teachers, and urge them to keep up with the good job,” Macharia said during the release of KCPE results at Mtihani House.

Macharia also stated that teachers who went the extra mile will be rewarded for their efforts.

“The TSC will reward all teachers who perform well in their duties.”

Mrs Kimani was on Wednesday in trouble with local education officials over the 20 kilometre trek story that appeared on the Nation the day before.

Trans Mara East Sub-county Director of Education Steve Gachie complained that the story had caused problems with his seniors.

“What you are doing is not right. She will have to write her report. She will have to explain her 20-kilometre trek from the point of where the vehicle drops her. No one has a right to speak on behalf of the ministry. The only person who has a right is the County Director of Education,” Mr Gachie told the daily.

Mr Gachie said the teacher walks at least 5 kilometres and not the 20 kilometres as claimed.

