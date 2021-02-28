No Politics, Fundraising Activities In North Rift Churches – NCCK

There will be no politics and fundraising activities in North rift churches, the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) North Rift region has declared.

This was announced after an NCCK meeting held in Eldoret at the weekend.

In the declaration, politicians will never be allowed to address the church unless it’s a special spiritual message to the congregants.

“The regional committee of the NCCK North Rift has assembled here in Eldoret to share some grievances. We are very much concerned about the insecurity of the country and from what we have witnessed a few months ago from our leaders, we want to make it clear that we don’t want politics in our churches,” said Rev Nicholas Kosgei of ACK Eldoret.

“If some people think that they will use the church to market themselves politically relevant, then we are sorry, you better take your money somewhere else because we don’t want corruption in churches.”

The men of the cloth lamented that politicians have of late been using the church to advance their agenda and attack their enemies, which should not happen in churches.

As the church, we condemn the emerging trend of the foul language and the emergence of toxic politics that are being witnessed nowadays. Politicians should not be allowed to train our children who are humble to insult one another, let them preach peace if they really love this country,” said Rev Josphat Kimani of Meno Nite Church.

The meeting was attended by Bishops and other clerics from ACK, RCAE, KAG, Friends, Holy Spirit, FACK, PCEA, SA Church among others.

