No Political Prisoners – Tanzanian Authorities Say as They Dismiss Release of 23 Individuals

The Tanzanian government has denied reports that President Samia Suluhu on Wednesday ordered the release of 23 political prisoners.

Addressing reporters on Friday, the government spokesperson Gerson Msigwa denied the presence of political prisoners in the East African country.

“Our country abides by the law, President Suluhu in any capacity can’t interfere with the Judiciary,” Mr Msigwa said.

He urged media houses to uphold the code of ethics and professionalism when releasing such reports.

“I want to urge the media to uphold professionalism when releasing reports concerning the government ,” Msigwa continued.

On Friday, Citizen TV claimed that President Suluhu had directed the country’s Attorney General to withdraw the cases against the 23 with immediate effect.

The media alleged that the head of state ordered for the release of the prisoners jailed during late President John Magufuli’s reign.

This comes in the backdrop of President Suluhu’s two-day visit to Kenya that came to an end on Wednesday.

Her visit was meant to mend a frosty relationship between the two East African nations.

Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Suluhu on Tuesday agreed to do away with non-tariff barriers as the initial renewal of the diplomatic and business ties that have deteriorated for years.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Tanzanian investors intending to set up businesses in Kenya will not be asked for visas or work permits.

“Tanzanians are free to engage in business transactions without VISAs or work permits provided all laws of the land are adhered to,” the president said.

In 2020, Citizen TV was forced to run an apology on a daily basis for a week for using inappropriate words to describe late Magufuli’s fight against Covid-19.

