No One Wants To Serve A Failed Gov’t, Oscar Sudi Says Ahead of National Assembly Shake Up

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi is no longer interested in serving in the National Assembly committees.

This he said on his Facebook page ahead of an expected purge of disloyal Jubilee Party members.

According to Sudi, a Deputy President William Ruto supporter, he and others like him will not serve a failed government.

He advised Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho to refrain from marshalling lawmakers to attend a Parliamentary Group meeting that is likely to be chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I want to advise State House prefects and monitors like Matiang’i and Kibicho. Kindly don’t waste the resources of Kenyans by mobilising teams and factions.

“We will all attend the PG meeting and endorse all the changes that you want to propose. We are nolonger interested to serve in those positions. No one would want to serve a failed government,” he wrote.

Reports indicate that the PG meeting will be held on June 5.

Party secretary general Raphael Tuju has said that the National Executive Council is awaiting the party leader’s go ahead to convene the meeting.

Speaking to Daily Nation, President Kenyatta said that he is not keen on working with party members who will not help deliver his promises to Kenyans.

“I want people who are not going to fight that agenda that I made and laid out to Kenyans, I want people who are going to support that agenda.

“These positions are very critical to me and the fulfillment of my agenda, let me put somebody who is willing to put their time and their effort into it, don’t let your agenda of tomorrow cloud what you want to do today. I have not reached out to break what we have I’ve reached out to extend what we have,” he said.

In the last PG meeting, DP Ruto supporters; Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika were removed as Senate majority leader and majority whip, respectively.

Last week on Friday, Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki was also ousted as deputy speaker.

Earlier on in the week, senators depicted as Ruto loyalists were kicked out of House committees.

They included Samson Cherargei, John Kinyua, Mithika Linturi and Christopher Lang’at.

