No One Knows You In Your Village – Murkomen Tells Tobiko As War Of Words Escalates

The war of words between Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Environment CS Keriako Tobiko has escalated to social media with both parties claiming to be more superior than the other.

In what started as an interview on Citizen’s JKL, Murkomen was accused of attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta, a move that did not go well with Uhuru’s close allies.

Following the interview, videos circulated on social media captured CS Tobiko issuing a stern warning to Murkomen over what he termed as disrespect to the head of State.

“Murkomen hana adabu kabisa. Murkomen amekua kama ndio anajua kuongea na kutukana Rais. Mwambie awe na adabu na aheshimu rais,”Tobiko said.

This loosely translates to, “Murkomen has no respect to the president of Kenya. He knows how to speak and abuse the President. Tell him to respect the President.”

Without the blessings of the President these idiotic CSs would never have insulted the DP.William Ruto is not anyone’s clerk,he was jointly elected with the President&without him Uhuru would not be President&Tobiko would never be a clerk. In a working state Tobiko would be sacked pic.twitter.com/hHlU2Kg6gD — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 4, 2020

Responding to Tobiko’s remarks, Murkomen has intimated that the CS contributed nothing towards Uhuru gaining his presidency.

He further indicated that Tobiko is not known in his village thus cannot perpetuate to defend the President more than him.

“Tobiko you contributed nothing to UhuRuto. In both Ilpolosat&Mashuri polling stations, NASA won. Your MCAs both in Imaroro&Kaputiei Wards are NASA. No one knows u in your village which you only visit for funerals. In Embobut Uhuru won all votes you can’t defend him better than me,” Murkomen wrote.

Tobiko you contributed nothing to UhuRuto. In both Ilpolosat&Mashuri polling stations,NASA won.Your MCAs both in Imaroro&Kaputiei Wards are NASA. No one knows u in your village which you only visit for funerals. In Embobut Uhuru won all votes you can’t defend him better than me — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 5, 2020

Tobiko’s remarks referring to Deputy President William Ruto as a mere clerk did not go well with Tanga Tanga legislators who viewed it as undermining his powers.

“The deputy president should be the clerk of the President. The way I respect the President as his clerk, even the deputy president and Murkomen should respect the President,” Tobiko said.

As the race to 2022 nears, tension has heightened in different regions with the political class pledging allegiance to certain parties while others are realigning to ensure a stake on the big table.

