No ICU Beds Available As 10 Doctors Admitted With COVID-19 – KMPDU

“The acute shortage of doctors is detrimental to the health sector. We urge the Ministry of Health and National Treasury to fast-track the contract renewal process of the 156 hired to work in isolation and treatment centers across the country,” he said.

As of yesterday, Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 122,040 after 1,130 tested positive. Sadly, 12 patients ideally succumbed bringing the country’s death toll to 2,023.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe revealed that the positivity rate of the country is now at 22 percent, the highest the country has ever recorded.

“Our facilities may be overstretched but not overrun. On Jan 22, we had 27 cases in ICU. Yesterday, we had 121 patients in ICU, more on ventilatory support. On Jan 22 we had 1,553 patients, now we have 2,545. We can easily get discouraged. I want to assure Kenyans that we are still striving to get adequate ICU and isolation beds,” CS Kagwe said.