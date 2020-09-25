No Foreigner Is Handling Huduma Namba, It Is 100PC Kenyan – CS Matiang’i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has rubbished claims that foreigners are handling the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) famously known as Huduma Namba.

In a statement on Friday, Matiangi said that 90 per cent of the datasets collected have been cleaned up and matched, with mass production of Huduma cards set to begin by end year.

“The database logistics and the software for NIIMS are 100 per cent Kenyan government funded, designed and developed and solely managed by Kenyans,” said Matiang’i.

This comes in the wake of allegations by Deputy President allies that Foreigners were handling Huduma Namba, and that it was a scheme aimed at rigging the 2022 elections.

“The government urges Kenyans to be wary of misinformation and conspiracy theories propagated about Huduma namba,” he said.

According to Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, the government was using the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to ensure that a ‘foreign firm’ handling Huduma Namba is not scrutinised.

“There is nothing like registration of Kenyans, these people just want to plunder public resources and use foreigners have been brought in to rig the 2022 elections,” said Kihika.

The same was echoed by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa who said that the DP’s camp was going to ‘resist’.

“They can not steal coronavirus funds……and then plan on how you will rig the election results of the hustlers using the Huduma Namba. If it is about public procurement you have no business taking the procurement to the National Intelligence Service. If it is about the public registration, take it through the legal process of procurement and stop hiding behind NIS,” said Ichung’wa.

The allegations were raised at a time the government was preparing to start another phase of registration by the end of the year, in a bid to capture the details of those who were not registered in the first phase.

“Everybody will have an opportunity through either the mass registration session two, or themselves walking to the registrar of persons in future if they also miss out because this will be continuous process to eternity,” added Matiang’i.

Others who spoke about the issue in the presence of DP Ruto at Maparasha Olchoro Oibor, during the Maasai cultural Olngesher Lool Ilmerishie ceremony include Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

The DP however did not address the issue.

