No Entry Into Nairobi County Assembly Without Covid-19 Negative Certificate – Speaker

The Nairobi County Assembly leadership has introduced tough measures as part of efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In the new rules, all staffers and ward representatives will be required to produce a Covid-19-free certificate before being allowed to enter the assembly.

Reports indicate that the assembly was forced to take action after more than 20 Members of County Assembly (MCAs) contracted the virus that has killed more than 1,300 people in the country.

Amid the growing concerns, the County Assembly Service Board and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) have launched free testing for the members at Charter Hall.

“According to Ministry of Health statistics, the second wave of the pandemic is proving to be lethal. As an assembly, we have not been spared and both our staff and members have been affected…. Some of the measures may be inconveniencing but are necessary,” Speaker Benson Mutura said on Thursday.

Other measures taken include suspension of physical meetings at the assembly. This means that all House business will be conducted virtually.

Speaker Mutura directed that only essential staff will be allowed access to the assembly.

Some of those who will be allowed into the plenary include the Speaker, Majority and Minority leaders and their deputies.

