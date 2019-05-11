No Dramatized Footage in Night Runners Documentary – BBC Clarifies

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has now come out to refute claims that they had staged characters for the production of a documentary on Luo night runners.

Making their statement on social media, BBC mentioned that they take so much pride in their work and that the production of the documentary was done on the consent of the people featured.

They asserted: “The latest BBC Africa Eye investigation “night runners” was made with voluntary fully informed consent from members of the community featured.

“There was no dramatized footage in this documentary. The BBC’s editorial standards and commitment to accuracy mean that we would not feature dramatized footage without clear labeling,” the international media affirmed.

In the over 50 minutes long documentary, aired on May 7, the BBC noted that they had footage of the faces of the people, who for generations, have been part of the ‘business.’

The documentary narrated: “The Luo people of East Africa have spoken about ‘night runners’ for generations. But who are these night runners? BBC Africa Eye has caught them in action.”

Read: BBC Documentary Uncovers Life Of Night Runners In Luo Land

Following the release of the documentary, Kenyans took to social media to accuse the broadcaster of stage-managing the persons featured on the production.

A section of Kenyan media had footage of a woman who was reportedly featured in the documentary claiming that she was not a night runner.

She mentioned that she was approached claiming that she was part of a play only to learn later that it was aired as a documentary.

