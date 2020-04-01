No Division In Gov’t, CS Kagwe Says Amid Reports Of Conflict With Interior Ministry

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has refuted reports claiming existence of divisions among the multi-agency team handling the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in the country.

In a presser, Kagwe has stated that the arms of government are united and working together to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, he has echoed that the arms of government are being led by the Head of State, President Uhuru Kenyatta and together they are working in unison.

“There is no division in the arms of government. Our leader who is guiding us is the President,” Kagwe said on Wednesday.

In addition, Kagwe has indicated that Kenyans should prepare for stiffer measures that will be instituted to curb the spread of the virus that has reportedly spread widely.

22 more positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country, number tallying to 81.

According to the Health CS, the cases arose due to 300 tests that were conducted on quarantined people in one day.

“Over the last 24 hours we have tested over 300 Kenyans, out of those 22 have tested positive for COVID-19 (13-males, 9-females). 21 out of the 22 cases are people who are currently in quarantine,” said CS Kagwe.

Currently, the country is operating on a dusk till dawn (7PM to 5AM) curfew directive with stringent measures instituted to ensure people stay at home during these hours.

