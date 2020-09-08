No Deaths As Gov’t Confirms 151 New Cases Of Covid-19

151 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in the country from 2,552 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 35,356.

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman noted that all the new cases are Kenyans except two.

The youngest is a three-year-old infant while the oldest is 74 years old.

For the first time, Kitui led in the daily positivity rate, recording 54 cases in the last 24 hours.

Other counties with new cases include; Nairobi 23, Uasin Gishu 11, Kiambu nine, Kisii seven and Trans Nzoia six.

The CAS said no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The Covid-19 death toll stands at 599.

Aman said that 173 patients have recovered from the disease raising the total number of recoveries so far to 21,483.

107 of those who have recovered are from the home-based care program and 66 from various health facilities.

The low number of new cases in the last few weeks has been attributed to a low number of tests conducted and poor contact tracing.

