No Covid-19 Fatalities Today As Kenya Records 124 New Cases

124 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), from 2,855 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country now stands at 96,802.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the number of tests conducted so far stands at 1,055,691.

From the new cases, 100 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners. The youngest is a three-year-old child and the oldest is aged 86.

The distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 67, Busia 12, Lamu 8, Nakuru 6, Mombasa 5, Murang’a 5, Machakos 4, Isiolo 3, Makueni 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Meru 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kiambu 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisumu 1 and Narok 1.

216 patients have recovered from the disease, 178 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 38 have been discharged from various hospitals.

The number of recoveries recorded in the country now stands at 79,073.

CS Kagwe said there were no Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The cumulative fatalities remain 1,685.

Currently, there are 650 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,934 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

26 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen. Three are on observation.

Another 19 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen. The 19 are all in general wards.

