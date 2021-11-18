No Covid-19 Deaths as Kenya Records 88 New Infections

Today, Kenya has recorded 88 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours after a sample size of 4,681 was tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 254,541.

This brings the positivity rate to 1.9% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,785,672.

Of the new cases, 87 are Kenyans and one foreigner. 68 males and 20 are females. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 84 years.

County distributions as follows: Bungoma 43, Mombasa 7, Nairobi 6, Busia 6, Kakamega 5, Makueni 5, Nakuru 5, Kericho 3, Nandi 1, Narok 1, Nyeri 1, Turkana 1, Uasin Gishu 1, West Pokot 1, Baringo 1 and Noma Bay 1.

26 patients have recovered from the disease with 20 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 6 are from health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 247,817.

Also, no deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours thus the cumulative fatalities still stand at 5,325.

Vaccination Update:

As of November 17, 2021, a total of 6,245,698 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,944,709 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,300,989.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 54.8%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 8.4%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033. Total Vaccines received to date are 10,140,210.

